This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Holohan clarifies delay in reporting of Covid-19 deaths as daily growth rate declines

The 77 deaths confirmed yesterday is the highest mortality figure recorded in one day.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 7:52 AM
18 minutes ago 5,239 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079566
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DEATHS FROM COVID-19 in Ireland are not reported in real time but occur over a period of several days, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has clarified. 

It was confirmed yesterday that 77 more people in Ireland had died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 687. 

The 77 deaths confirmed yesterday is the highest mortality figure recorded in one day. 

Dr Holohan last night clarified that these deaths occurred over a period of time and that Ireland’s daily growth rate in the notification of these deaths by date of occurrence continues to decline. 

The 77 deaths confirmed yesterday occurred between Thursday 2 April and yesterday; 10 deaths occurred on Saturday 11 April. Eleven of these deaths occurred on Saturday. 

Essentially, there is a delay between when a person dies from Covid-19 and the National Public Health Emergency Team being informed of their passing. 

Last week, Dr Holohan called for quicker registration of deaths in Ireland in order to gain a clearer picture of the impact of Covid-19, particularly in nursing homes, where a large number of clusters have occurred.

“I know that there are many families grieving the loss of loved ones across the country. To them we all express our deepest sympathy,” Dr Holohan said last night.

“We continue in our efforts to suppress the spread of this disease.”

Speaking yesterday evening, the Head of Social Care at the Department of Health, Dr Kathleen MacLellan, said there are now 1,761 cases of Covid-19 in long term residential settings and 1,204 cases in nursing homes. 

She said of the deaths recorded 406 have been in long term settings, 337 of these in nursing homes.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that a census of mortality across all long-term residential care facilities will be carried out. 

The Department said the census will cover all Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 deaths since 1 January of this year, regardless of where the death occurred. 

The data will be published “as soon as possible”, the Department said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 15,652. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie