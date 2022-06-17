Home birth service in Mid-West region suspended following death of woman in Limerick

THE HOME BIRTH service across the Mid-West has been suspended following the death of a woman after giving birth at home in Limerick earlier this month.

The woman died on 5 June after giving birth to a baby boy, as first reported by the Irish Examiner.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for UL Hospital Group said: “We can confirm that we have temporarily suspended the home birth service in the Mid-West following a recent maternal death.”

“The staff of UL Hospitals Group and of the home birth service would like to extend profound sympathies to the family involved on their devastating loss.”

The spokesperson confirmed that an external review of the home birth service in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary has been commissioned.

“A group of external experts, including those with midwifery and obstetrics expertise, is being assembled to conduct the review; looking at patient safety, clinical governance and any other issues arising,” the spokesperson continued.

“We have made contact with the small number of women in the region who were due to have home births in the coming months in relation to continuing their care.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, Chief Clinical Director of UL Hospitals Group Professor Brian Lenehan extended his condolences to the woman’s family.

“We did have an incident and unfortunately, the tragic death of a mother after she delivered and it was a home birth. Following that we’re undertaking a review of the home birth service, and I would like, as the chief clinical director, to extend my sincere condolences to the family of that patient,” he said.

“It’s not something we’ll be commenting on further until that review is completed.”

He said those affected by the suspension of the service are advised to attend their maternity hospitals when in labour.

The HSE offers a home birth service to women free of charge.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the number of home births in Ireland due to maternity hospital restrictions that were in place.