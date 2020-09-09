Significant rise in Covid-19 referrals in Kildare and Dublin prompts delays in receiving home tests

THE HSE HAS reported a significant rise in referrals for Covid-19 home testing across parts of Kildare, Dublin and Wicklow, with some residents waiting up to five days for a test following a surge in recent weeks.

The HSE community health organisation responsible for Dublin South, Kildare, and West Wicklow has had the highest incidence rate – the number of cases relative to the population size – in the country, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

That incidence rate is 63.2 cases per 100,000 of the population, much higher than the nationwide incidence rate of 35 cases per 100,000.

A spokesperson for the region confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the significant rise in referrals for home testing, which involves the National Ambulance Service carrying out testing at a resident’s home, has become a “challenge” in recent weeks.

“Due to the significant rise in referrals for Covid-19 home testing, the HSE is seeing an increasing demand on the home testing system, provided by the National Ambulance Service,” they said.

On one day alone in early September, “the National Ambulance Service completed over 850 Covid-19 Swabs. The current turnaround time for a home test when the National Ambulance Service has been notified of the request, is circa 2-3 days,” the HSE said.

“The HSE is undertaking a number of actions to address this challenge in order to provide a sustainable long term plan.”

It said “a request for a home test is based on clinical need only and not just if they cannot travel to a static community test centre”.

However, one resident of Athy in Co Kildare described how it took almost a week to get a test result after he and his wife began displaying symptoms.

Following a referral for a test from their GP and with neither of them having transport to a test centre, the couple requested a home test.

Their referral also came as their two children were due to return to school but couldn’t out of fear they may also be carrying the virus.

The couple, who asked not to be named, explained that it took several phonecalls to the HSE before they eventually were tested five days later.

“The thing is we don’t drive so we said we’ve no car and the only person that could bring us to a test centre was my sister who was also showing signs of Covid,” they said.

“The HSE said ‘I’ll put you in touch with the National Ambulance Service, I can’t say when but it that it would be in the next day or two’ and that was the Tuesday.

“We had to put in for a test a second time and the person said ‘Oh, I can’t see any other test here’ so we ended up getting tested on the Sunday.

“And my mother, she went nine days waiting for a test after first developing symptoms two weeks before us. She kept ringing and they couldn’t explain to her what had happened to her test.”

Both of the Kildare residents tested negative but the fear of a positive results while waiting five days for a test took a toll on their mental wellbeing.

“It’s not so much the symptoms or the illness, it’s how people without their own means of travel are treated. It’s completely irrational. I think the HSE doesn’t recognise there’s a problem.

Latest national data from the HSE as of 8 September indicated that over two-thirds of referrals were scheduled for a test within 24 hours with less than 10% of people waiting over 48 hours.

The turnaround time from a swab to lab result is now around 30.5 hours, according to that data.

“All referrals for Covid-19 testing are made via a General Practitioner or by Public Health,” a HSE spokesperson said.

“HSE Public Health has issued guidelines to all General Practitioners as to the process of when and how to refer a patient for Covid-19 testing. The GP can request a Covid-19 test for their patient at a community testing site or a home test depending on the person’s ability to travel. Assistance with travel to testing sites can also be arranged.”

On Friday, the HSE also confirmed that two additional pop-up Covid-19 testing centres were to open in north inner city Dublin and west Dublin to address rising demand.

The pop up centres will increase capacity by between 180 to 200 tests per day and run in conjunction with the community testing centre based at the National Show Centre in Swords.