80% of people want a change from working in the office, survey finds

FOUR IN FIVE people do not want to go back to working patterns as they were before lockdown, a new survey has found.

The survey of 1,000 adults by Amárach Research on behalf of AIB’s Sustainability Index found almost nine in ten people (88%) thought it’d be better for the environment if people were to continue to work from home into the future.

In mid-March, the government began to advise anyone who could work from home to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The move saw large numbers of people begin to work remotely and the advice from the government continues to be that those who can work from home should do so.

A public consultation has been launched to inform future policy in the area of working from home, while people’s experiences of it so far have been mixed.

In the AIB survey, when asked what their ideal working arrangement would be when things go back to some level of normality, the highest preference (24%) was to work two-three days a week from home and the rest in the office.

One fifth (20%) of people said they’d like to work one to two days a week at home and the rest in the office and the same number said their preference was for three to four days at home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A further 15% of people want to go back to the office the way it was before while 14% said they’d rather work from home permanently.

Elsewhere in the survey, 77% of people said it would be better for employers if many of their staff continued to work from home while 72% said it would be better for family life to continue remote working.

A further 56% said they cook from home more since the start of the pandemic, 53% said they do more DIY and the same number said they attempt to reduce food waste.