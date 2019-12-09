This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coats left on Ha'penny Bridge for homeless removed by DCC for 'health and safety' reasons

The council said that the coats would be “redistributed” through its homeless services.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Dec 2019, 7:56 AM
File photo - Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge
Image: Shutterstock/Tupungato
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has asked the public not to hang clothes on the Ha’penny Bridge after a number of coats left on the bridge for the homeless were removed for “health and safety” reasons.

In recent days, members of the public have been hanging coats on the bridge for the homeless, under an initiative set up called #warmforwinter. 

A sign placed beside the coats read: “If you need one then please take one… If you want to help, please hang one up.”

However, in a tweet on Saturday night, Dublin City Council confirmed that it had collected the coats from the bridge, outlining that they would be “redistributed via our homeless services”. 

The council requested for people “not to hang clothes on the Ha’penny Bridge for health and safety reasons”. 

“It reduces pedestrian flows and causes congestion on [the] bridge. Please consider giving them to charity,” the council said. 

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) issued a statement questioning where the coats would be donated to after a video circulated on social media of them being removed. 

“We would ask questions as to who in DCC authorised these jackets to be removed and where they have been removed to,” ICHH head of communications Brian McLoughlin said. 

“The campaign captured the attention of people and highlighted the need for supports for people that are homeless,” he said. 

“We would ask DCC to clarify why the jackets were removed and were they donated to a homeless charity or did they simply get rid of them.” 

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie