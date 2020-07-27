This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Unprecedented' deaths of five homeless people in Dublin in one week

A task force is being promised to find “immediate solutions”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 Jul 2020, 4:53 PM
55 minutes ago 8,709 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161177
City Hall on Parliament Street in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
City Hall on Parliament Street in Dublin.
City Hall on Parliament Street in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said that the tragic deaths of five homeless people in the capital over the past week is “an unprecedentedly high number”.

The deaths occurred in homeless services and in hospice care with Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu promising a task force to develop “immediate solutions”.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) today extended its sympathies to “the families of the five homeless people who have tragically passed away”.

The DRHE said in a statement that support had been offered in each of the cases. 

“We are very aware of the pain caused by the death of a loved one. Five deaths in a week is an unprecedentedly high number, and is obviously a cause for concern,” the DRHE said.

In all of these cases support was being offered by our homeless services, but unfortunately homelessness is often complicated by medical or social factors. Regrettably, even with the highest level of support, five people have lost their lives.

“The DRHE would also like to offer its support to the staff working in homeless services who knew and worked closely with the five people concerned.”

Inner City Helping Homeless yesterday also described the number of deaths as “unprecedented” and said the past week has been “a particularly difficult and saddening week for all in homeless services”. 

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said it had been “heartbreaking for all the loved ones connected to the deceased” 

“I have again today reiterated my calling for the re-establishment of the Lord Mayor’s Forum on Homelessness. We need clear and concrete leadership on this matter,” Flynn said. 

Chu has promised that councillors will formulate a response.

“With the fifth homeless death in our city, my thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those who have passed,” she said on Twitter

“As promised, homeless and housing will be one of my three priorities and I’ll be setting up a task force to work with council and cllrs to achieve some immediate solutions.”

