This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The government got an 'F' from 100 organisations over how it's handling child and family homelessness

The government has also been criticised for not introducing national standards for emergency accommodation.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
52 minutes ago 839 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4514117

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been strongly criticised for a delay in bringing forward a national quality framework for homeless services, which still hasn’t been fully implemented close to four years after it was first developed.

The Irish government yesterday received an ‘F’ grade from the Children’s Rights Alliance Report Card 2019 in relation to child and family homelessness, a drop from an ‘E’ grade last year.

The CRA – made up of over 100 different organisations – said that the grade reflects the deteriorating housing crisis, with close to 10,000 people now living in state-funded emergency homeless accommodation.

“Nearly 4,000 children are experiencing homelessness which is having a detrimental impact on their health, wellbeing, education and relationships,” the CRA said. 

It said that the government needed to recognise child homelessness was a “national emergency”. 

The homeless problem is at its most acute in Dublin, with latest figures showing just over 1,250 families with close to 2,700 children living in homeless emergency accommodation in the capital in December (figures for January are due out this week). 

Of that number, 711 families with just under 1,600 children are living in private hotels and B&Bs, while close to 750 children are living in group style homeless accommodation known as family hubs.

The vast majority of families in hotels are “self-accommodating” – meaning they have to source the accommodation themselves, with the council then paying for it. 

Quality in emergency accommodation

Quality standards in emergency accommodation have been raised as a serious issue multiple times over the past number of years. 

Figures compiled by Focus Ireland show that in December over 280 families had been living in emergency accommodation for over 18 months. For many, this could mean living in single hotel rooms or other unsuitable accommodation.

In 2017, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) – which manages homeless services across the four Dublin local authorities – received over 300 complaints in relation to homeless emergency accommodation.   

Common issues reported with emergency accommodation include bug bed and mice infestations, drug use in accommodation, dampness and mould, anti-social behaviour and violence among residents. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The government has come in for frequent criticism from non-governmental organisations and opposition politicians in relation to the highly unsuitable nature of emergency accommodation for housing children and families. 

“We get about 20 to 30 complaints a week from people in emergency accommodation,” Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, told TheJournal.ie.

“The fact of the matter is the DRHE standards are atrocious,” he said. 

National quality framework

The DRHE first developed the National Quality Standards Framework (NQSF) for Homeless Services in 2015 in consultation with other stakeholders. 

The objectives of the framework are to promote safe and effective services for homeless people; help people move through homelessness; and establish consistency in services across the country. 

The NQSF is meant to be applicable to all homeless services in receipt of Section 10 funding (meaning funding from the Department of Housing for homelessness services). It is also meant to apply the services whether they are statutory, voluntary, or private. 

This means that quality standards apply to emergency accommodation provided by charities or private companies who have a lease with a local council (like in the case of a family hub).

For the hundreds of families living in hotels or B&Bs that they sourced themselves, however, there are no quality standards or inspections in place and no plans by government to introduce them. 

In total, 20 pilot projects adopting the NQSF were implemented in Dublin, the Midlands, the South West and North East during 2016 and 2017.

It was planned to have a national framework rolled out in 2017, but the government has not yet moved on the issue. Charity officials and opposition politicians have criticised the government for its failure to roll out standards nationwide. 

The government has also been criticised for the lack of an independent body (similar to Hiqa) to carry out inspections.

As things stand in Dublin, the Dublin Fire Brigade and Environmental Health Officers from Dublin City Council inspect homeless services, rather than any independent body. 

‘Dragging its heels’

In response to a Parliamentary Question from Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed that guidance on national quality standards would be issued to all local authorities before the end of March of this year. 

Ó Broin has accused the government of “dragging its heels” on implementing the quality standards framework, labelling it a “painfully slow process”.

“This has been a painfully slow process. I cannot understand how it is taking so long especially when there are other examples of independent inspections regimes in place,” he said.  

He also said that the standards should apply to both commercial and public providers and have inspections carried out by an independent body.   

“The government has taken too long. Children and families living in emergency accommodation deserve good quality standards, since many of them are trapped there for two years or more,” Ó Broin said. 

In its Report Card for 2018, the CRA said that while the national standards were welcome, an independent inspectorate was necessary to monitor compliance. 

Commenting on the report card, Labour housing spokesperson Jan O’Sullivan said that Minister Murphy “clearly does not understand the complexity of family and childhood homelessness”.

“Rebuilding Ireland (the government’s Housing Action Plan) has failed families and children living in homelessness. The Minister must wake up to the reality of this crisis, and put families and children first,” she said.

DRHE response

A spokesperson for the DRHE said that the quality standards framework had already been rolled out in the Dublin region for charities providing emergency accommodation.

As well as this, the DRHE said that in had in place a system of inspection and review for providers of emergency accommodation (that does not apply to places where families are self-accommodating).

“All service providers are required to ensure that buildings should be suitable for their stated purpose and comply with relevant and applicable housing standard legislation, fire safety regulations and health and safety legislation,” the spokesperson said.

They said the DRHE also had agreements with service providers which ensured compliance with all the statutory health and safety standards and laws relating to child protection.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of suspected gangland shooting in Drogheda made own way to hospital after attack
    57,305  22
    2
    		Ireland hasn't had record-breaking temperatures like the UK, but people have been enjoying the sunshine anyway
    55,980  38
    3
    		Poll: Should the UK delay Brexit to allow a second referendum to be held?
    40,543  58
    Fora
    1
    		'A burden, outdated, absolute folly': Eir lashed out against a bid for it to maintain public payphones
    389  0
    2
    		After a Middle East launch, Kastus aims to bring its bug-killing tech to shops and airports
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		Brendan Rodgers to be named new Leicester boss
    33,815  96
    2
    		'I would have beaten her again... She didn't have the balls to step up and take the chance'
    31,801  10
    3
    		Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    28,371  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Now Bradley Cooper's ex-wife is getting in on the Gaga/Bradley rumours... it's The Dredge
    25,375  1
    2
    		Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan knew her character was gay six months before her co-stars
    5,092  0
    3
    		Poll: How much do you relate to Chrissy Teigen's 'booze is poison' tweet?
    4,393  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    'Love rival' trial: DNA expert found 'no evidence' of serious assault in Mary Lowry's home
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    GARDAí
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    A faulty sewage tank caused effluent to pour into Dublin Bay over the weekend
    A faulty sewage tank caused effluent to pour into Dublin Bay over the weekend
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie