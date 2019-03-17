This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive found that 1,233 families were residing in emergency accommodation at the end of 2018.

By Emily Sheahan Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 10:00 PM
34 minutes ago 1,265 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531265
'Homes not Hostels' banner hanging outside the Apollo House that was occupied by groups protesting the homelessness crisis.
Image: SAM BOAL
'Homes not Hostels' banner hanging outside the Apollo House that was occupied by groups protesting the homelessness crisis.
'Homes not Hostels' banner hanging outside the Apollo House that was occupied by groups protesting the homelessness crisis.
Image: SAM BOAL

NEW FIGURES SHOW that 144 families had been living in temporary emergency accommodation for over two years as of the end of 2018.

A total of 1,233 families were residing in emergency accommodation facilities on 31 December 2018. Of these, almost one quarter had been living in emergency accommodation for at least a year and a half. 

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) carried out the research by doing a count of families staying in temporary emergency accommodation on 31 December and asked the families how long they had been there. 

Emergency accommodation options for those facing homelessness include hostels, B&Bs, hotels, shelters and family hubs. 

Family hubs, which have cooking and laundry facilities and play areas for children, are specifically designed with the goal of families not staying in them for longer than six months. 

They are subject to service level agreements between local authorities and service providers, and the Department of Housing told TheJournal.ie that these contracts “require that families accessing the hubs are supported to exit to an independent tenancy within a six month period”.

Commenting on the scale of the problem, Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said that “over 500 of the families in commercial hotels do not even have a designated case manager to assist them to deal with the problems they face and support them to move out”.

“So it is not surprising that many of them get stuck,” said Allen. 

Independent Dublin City councillor John Lyons, who requested the figures from Dublin City Council, said that the numbers are “pretty frightening”.

He said more and more people are being “squeezed out” of the private rental sector due to increases in rent.

“A whole generation has been locked out of ever entering affordable, high-quality accommodation,” he said. “So, I would say that the State has to use the public land in its ownership to build both public and affordable housing.”

“The State policy with regard to housing is wholly dependent on the private sector, and that’s just not feasible.”

Family hubs

Lyons had also requested information on the length of stay of families living specifically in family hub homeless accommodation from the Dublin City Council Chief Executive. This information was not provided.

There are currently more than 368 families living in family hub homeless accommodation, Chief Executive Owen Keegan told Lyons. Keegan did not elaborate on the length of stay of the families as this “would require a record by record search”.

“Some of us raised this when the family hub came up as a proposed solution – how were families going to progress out of this accommodation?” said Lyons. “Where was the exit strategy? Unfortunately, the only exit strategy that they offered then and they’ve entrenched now is the HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) scheme.”

Lyons said this is why families are stuck for so long in this accommodation – “because they’ve nowhere to go”.

In these settings, these institutional settings, they become incrementally dependent on the arrangements in place, so they are very damaging.

Maynooth University report published in 2017 showed that family hubs “restrict the capacity to live normal lives and have devastating impacts on family, adult and child wellbeing”.

“The primary response to growing homelessness in Ireland has been to build more and more emergency shelters and family hubs,” said Mike Allen.

“Evidence from throughout the world shows that a shelter based approach to homelessness results in people being trapped in emergency accommodation for longer and longer periods, with all the consequent damage which long-stays in institutional accommodation is known to cause.”

 ”Homeless hubs are not a solution to the homeless crisis. Homes are the solution to homelessness – with support where needed.” 

Lyons is concerned that emergency accommodation facilities such as family hubs are being the new normal. “Of course, any accommodation that’s either newly built or recently refurbished is better than a B&B,” said Lyons. “But you’re talking about a pretty desperate place.”

Family

Reasons why families “get stuck” in emergency accommodation are complex, said Allen.

“Larger families, Traveller families and families with very young parents appear to be at higher risk of being stuck in homelessness.” 

The DRHE count found that 220 families had been in emergency accommodation for between a year and 18 months and 290 families had been living in the facilities between six and 12 months.

483 families had been there for less than six months. 

Separately, there were a total of 1,736 individual adults living in emergency accommodation on 31 December. 187 of these people had spent over two years in emergency accommodation. 627 had spent less than six months in the accommodation facilities.

Allen said that many families are too far down the list for social housing and are further discriminated against by private landlords when seeking HAP tenancies. 

“Both routes out are blocked.”

He said Dublin City Council has resisted “effective” strategies such as ensuring a stream of social housing allocations for families who would otherwise be trapped. Allen said the council would fear families deliberately making themselves homeless in order to access the help. 

He said there is “no evidence that well designed programmes to help the most vulnerable generate significant levels of such behaviour”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emily Sheahan
intern2@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Offensive and embarrassing': Coveney criticises McDonald for posing beside anti-English sign at parade
    73,533  128
    2
    		John Delaney confirms he gave €100,000 loan to FAI
    53,356  0
    3
    		An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    52,282  0
    Fora
    1
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    417  0
    2
    		Audio is having a moment - here's how marketers can make the most of it
    90  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    43,562  15
    2
    		'I was a young kid then and now I'm a man - I understand it a lot more than I used to'
    35,283  11
    3
    		As it happened: Corofin v Dr Crokes, All-Ireland senior club football final
    31,516  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What your period may be telling you about your overall health
    4,712  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: Have you ever whitened your teeth?
    2,193  1
    3
    		From marketing to make-up artistry: How one woman combined business with beauty
    1,737  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie