More than 4,000 children are now homeless according to latest Govt figures

MORE THAN 4,000 children are now homeless according to a new report published by the Department of Housing today.

There were 9,504 adults and 4,027 children in emergency accommodation in January.

It mean there was a total of 13,531 people officially homeless last month.

The figures are an increase of 17 compared with November, when there were 13,514 people in emergency accommodation.

Housing bodies have reacted with dismay to the figures.

Focus Ireland noted that the total homelessness number was 15% higher compared to January 2023, with the figure for families in emergency accommodation 21% higher than that period.

Its CEO Pat Dennigan said that that these latest figures are a serious setback after a fall in family homelessness before Christmas.

Not only are there 4,027 children homeless but more of them were also homeless for longer, increasing the harm that homelessness can cause,” he said.

He added that children are ones who are “bearing the brunt” of crisis.

Homeless Charity Depaul said that the focus must remain for those most in need to be prioritised, including single adults in homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless.

“Whilst we greatly welcome news of a positive uplift in new home starts, there continues to be a lack of housing options for single people in particular,” the charity said.

“Many single adults are being forced to sleep rough if homeless accommodation is not available and they have no family or friends to turn to.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Refugee Council raises alarm over emerging humanitarian crisis as number of international protection applicants without accommodation surpassed the 1,000 milestone.

Figures released by government today state that 1,010 people seeking international protection are without accommodation.

The Council reiterated its call for “urgent, all of government cooperation and coordination” to address the unfolding crisis.

It further noted judgments of the High Court in April and December last year which found that Ireland is in breach of its obligations under Irish and European law by not providing reception conditions to protection applicants.