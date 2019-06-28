This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Homeless figures remain above 10,000 for the fourth month in a row

There are still 1,700 families homeless in Ireland.

By Conor McCrave Friday 28 Jun 2019, 12:17 PM
Stock image of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
Image: Sam Boal
Stock image of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
Stock image of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
Image: Sam Boal

THERE ARE MORE than 10,000 people classified as homeless in Ireland for the fourth month in a row, according to the latest figure from the Department of Housing. 

The latest figures for the month of May were released today and show there are 1,700 families homeless – made up of 6,504 adults and 3,749 children, and totalling 10,253 people overall. 

Although this month’s figures represent a drop of 52 people on April’s figure, it also shows that this is the fourth month in a row in which the homeless figures have been above 10,000.

In February there was a total of 10,264 which climbed further in the months following. 

The latest release from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government comes as it was revealed a major homeless hostel in Dublin will close shortly. 

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive said it would increase it’s emergency accommodation capacity in the coming weeks in response. 

