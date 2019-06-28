Homeless figures remain above 10,000 for the fourth month in a row

THERE ARE MORE than 10,000 people classified as homeless in Ireland for the fourth month in a row, according to the latest figure from the Department of Housing.

The latest figures for the month of May were released today and show there are 1,700 families homeless – made up of 6,504 adults and 3,749 children, and totalling 10,253 people overall.

Although this month’s figures represent a drop of 52 people on April’s figure, it also shows that this is the fourth month in a row in which the homeless figures have been above 10,000.

In February there was a total of 10,264 which climbed further in the months following.

The latest release from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government comes as it was revealed a major homeless hostel in Dublin will close shortly.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive said it would increase it’s emergency accommodation capacity in the coming weeks in response.