Friday 28 August, 2020
Homeless figures rise in July amid warnings about end of eviction ban and rent freeze

It reverses a trend that saw the number of homeless people fall in recent months.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Aug 2020, 3:17 PM
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny

THE NUMBER OF people in Ireland in emergency accommodation rose again last month, according to latest figures from the Department of Housing.

New homeless statistics show that 8,728 individuals were in emergency accommodation in July – a rise of 29 on the figures from June.

It reverses a trend in recent months, beginning with March, which saw the number of homeless people fall below 10,000.

Last month, there were 6,077 adults and 2,651 children in emergency accommodation. Within these figures were 1,142 families.

Charities warned in July that consecutive falls in the monthly figures would be reversed when the government ended the moratorium on evictions and rent freezes.

The ban expired on 1 August, and there have been reports of controversial evictions occurring in Dublin this month.

Commenting on the figures, Dublin Simon Community urged the Government not to forget about people whose tenancies were in crisis before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The slight rise in the July emergency accommodation numbers is a cause for concern,” CEO Sam McGuinness said.

“We are at a critical moment here. We must catch these people before they fall down the well of homelessness, because it is immensely difficult to climb back out.

“A winter like never before is coming and these people simply cannot be left out in the cold.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

