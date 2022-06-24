#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Number of homeless people up for fifth month in a row to 10,325

There are 3,028 children in emergency accommodation.

By Emer Moreau Friday 24 Jun 2022, 4:45 PM
57 minutes ago 991 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799201

THE NUMBER OF homeless people in Ireland has increased have increased for the fifth month in a row, according to new figures from the Department of Housing.

Some 10,325 in Ireland are in emergency accommodation – 7,297 adults and 3,028 children.

There were 10,049 homeless people in April, a difference of 276.

There are 1,366 homeless families in emergency accommodation, 58 more than last month.

The Dublin Simon Community described the situation as a “cataclysm”, saying that the figures represent “unimaginable stress and trauma caused by spending lengthy periods in the uncertainty of emergency accommodation.

Ciarán King, Dublin Simon’s outreach manager, said: “Many people that we work with have a range of complex needs and are very vulnerable. It is essential that we have access to safe and secure emergency accommodation for this group and adequate emergency places for all those who require it.”

The age bracket with the highest number of homeless people was the 25-44 group, representing 54% of all those in emergency accommodation.

Official homeless recently passed the 10,000 mark for the first time since before the pandemic.

Measures introduced during the Covid-19 crisis had a significant impact on family homelessness in particular and drove numbers down but as soon as restrictions lifted and those measures were rolled back, the situation began to reverse.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said of the new figures: “As well as facing the housing and homeless crisis we are now facing one of the worst periods of inflation in living memory. In addition to rocketing rents vulnerable people nationwide are struggling to pay their petrol energy bills and many families can barely put food on their table.

Related Reads

23.06.22 Census shows 166,000 vacant properties in Ireland, with over 48,000 vacant for six years
19.06.22 Explainer: Why are Ireland's homeless figures on the rise again?

“If urgent action is not taken by the government, we will undoubtedly see these figures rise in the coming months. It is terrible to see that the progress made through such challenging work during the pandemic has so quickly been lost.”

Focus Ireland welcomed recent changes to the Housing Assistance Payments (HAP), but the charity said they do not go far enough.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said today that the government has “completely lost control of the homeless situation.

“[Housing minister] Darragh O’Brien has presided over a 25% increases in homelessness in the last 12 months alone. If the current trend continues, we could be at 11,000 adults and children in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation by September.

“His position is becoming increasingly untenable.

“The Minister must outline an emergency plan setting out what measures he plans to put in place to halt and reverse the ever growing levels of homelessness.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Labour’s housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan called for the implementation of an emergency eviction ban, similar to what was introduced during the pandemic.

“The positive impact of the eviction ban was borne to life during the pandemic when the number of people presenting into homelessness fell dramatically. This temporary measure would put renters at ease that they will not be kicked out of their homes.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie