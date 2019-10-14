'We're losing too many people': Charity pleads with Taoiseach after murder of Cork homeless man

A CORK CHARITY has pleaded with the Taoiseach to take action to address the level of homelessness in the country after the murder of a man in a “tented village” over the weekend.

Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade. Other homeless people had raised the alarm after a tent went on fire at Mardyke Walk near University College Cork (UCC) at 12.45am yesterday.

He had been assaulted and had sustained extremely serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he died.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Caitriona Twomey who runs Cork Penny Dinners and who knew the murdered man, said everyone at the charity is “deeply saddened and hurt” by the news.

“We will stand firm now and plead with our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to step in and do something.

“We’re losing too many people, there’s too many people on our streets, the homeless crisis is really over the top.

We’ve been talking about this for years and we’ve been telling the government that something needs to be done and this – what happened over the weekend – has caused untold grief for a family out there and untold grief in the homeless community.

She explained that a number of homeless people have been sleeping in tents at this location.

“When you have a load of people staying in one area it can be a recipe for disaster,” she said.

Twomey said the government needs to focus on providing treatment centres and support services as well as housing if they are to succeed in tackling the problem.

Yesterday Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns of Anglesea Street held a media briefing at the site of the murder.

“As a result of our inquiries from there we set up an incident room. The man has injuries consistent with an assault. He does not have injuries consistent with being in a fire,” he said.

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come foreward.

Superintendent Comyns said they were hoping to receive dashcam footage from passing taxi drivers and motorists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- With reporting by Olivia Kelleher.