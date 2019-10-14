This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're losing too many people': Charity pleads with Taoiseach after murder of Cork homeless man

Timothy Hourihane had been assaulted and had sustained serious injuries to his head and body.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 14 Oct 2019, 8:37 AM
55 minutes ago 2,809 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4850030
Image: Provision Photography
Image: Provision Photography

A CORK CHARITY has pleaded with the Taoiseach to take action to address the level of homelessness in the country after the murder of a man in a “tented village” over the weekend.

Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade. Other homeless people had raised the alarm after a tent went on fire at Mardyke Walk near University College Cork (UCC) at 12.45am yesterday.

He had been assaulted and had sustained extremely serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he died.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Caitriona Twomey who runs Cork Penny Dinners and who knew the murdered man, said everyone at the charity is “deeply saddened and hurt” by the news. 

“We will stand firm now and plead with our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to step in and do something. 

“We’re losing too many people, there’s too many people on our streets, the homeless crisis is really over the top.

We’ve been talking about this for years and we’ve been telling the government that something needs to be done and this – what happened over the weekend – has caused untold grief for a family out there and untold grief in the homeless community.

She explained that a number of homeless people have been sleeping in tents at this location.

“When you have a load of people staying in one area it can be a recipe for disaster,” she said.

Twomey said the government needs to focus on providing treatment centres and support services as well as housing if they are to succeed in tackling the problem.

Yesterday Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns of Anglesea Street held a media briefing at the site of the murder.

Related Read

10.10.19 Homeless family of seven offered sleeping bags at Dublin garda station

“As a result of our inquiries from there we set up an incident room. The man has injuries consistent with an assault. He does not have injuries consistent with being in a fire,” he said.

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come foreward.

Superintendent Comyns said they were hoping to receive dashcam footage from passing taxi drivers and motorists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- With reporting by Olivia Kelleher.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie