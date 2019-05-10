Body of homeless man discovered in Co Wicklow

THE BODY OF a homeless man has been discovered in Co Wicklow.

The 33 year-old’s body was found at Ravenswell on the Dublin Road in Bray just before 12pm yesterday.

Gardaí were subsequently notified about the discovery, and a spokesman said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Speaking this evening, Anthony Flynn of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the man.

He added that access to homeless beds were “seriously limited”, and that deaths within services were avoidable and that extra supports were essential.

A report into the man’s death will be forwarded to the local coroner.