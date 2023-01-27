Homelessness record broken again as 11,632 people in emergency accommodation in December

THE NUMBER OF people experiencing homelessness in Ireland has once again hit a record high with latest government figures showing that 11,632 people were living in emergency accommodation in December.

It is the sixth consecutive month that the record number has been broken.

A total of 8,190 adults and 3,442 children were living in emergency accommodation during the week of 19 to 25 December.

This is a rise from 11,542 people recorded as living in emergency accommodation in November.

The figure from December includes 4,971 Irish citizens, 1,826 European Economic Area / UK citizens and 1,393 non-EEA citizens.

The 11,632 people living in emergency accommodation in December 2022 compared to 8,917 people living in emergency accommodation in the previous December, a 26% increase over the course of a year.

The 3,442 children in emergency accommodation last month compares with 3,442 children in emergency accommodation in December 2021, a 33% increase.

Focus Ireland has called these figures “shameful” and said that they should impel the Government to take far more urgent and effective action before the crisis deepens even further.

The charity’s CEO Pat Dennigan said that they welcomed the Government’s winter eviction ban, but added that it only allowed a “breathing space” for the Government to introduce measures that would have a more lasting impact.

“We are now half-way through the breathing space and that the winter eviction ban creates, and we are calling on the Government to publish a progress report on how it has used this time and what it plans to put in place before the end of the current ban,” Dennigan said.

Homeless charity Depaul is also calling on for an extension of the eviction ban.

“A critical time is approaching and Depaul is calling for a short extension of the eviction ban to allow for breathing space to put specific plans in place to target tenancies subject to a notice to quit,” Depaul chief executive David Carroll said.

“Housing pressures are relentless and landlords who have signaled a notice to quit must be targeted in an effort to keep property owners in the market or to sell them to housing bodies,” Carroll said.

“To see a meaningful reduction in homelessness, and to anticipate the rise in homelessness that may come about as a result of the eviction ban ending, housing allocations for 2023 should prioritise families currently experiencing long-term homelessness – temporary accommodation is not the solution.”

Citywest closure

Homeless services in Dublin have been preparing over the past week for the potential fallout of the closure of the Citywest Transit Hub closed to new arrivals.

While the Citywest is closed to new arrivals, it will remain open for all other matters, including processing of accommodation for Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection.

The International Protection Accommodation Service will also continue to provide accommodation for IP families with children.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said that any International Protection Applicants (IPAs) who are not provided with accommodation upon arrival or when applying for International Protection will have their contact details taken and be contacted as soon as accommodation becomes available.

In a statement to The Journal, the Department said IPAs “may also source their own accommodation or stay with family or friends”.

The Department confirmed yesterday that the number of international protection applicants not accommodated on Wednesday was 17.

“This is in addition to seven who were not accommodated on Tuesday, for a total of 24 people not accommodated across the two days.”

The Journal reported last week that support services on the front line were monitoring the situation and preparing for the possibility of increased demand for their assistance.