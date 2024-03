THE NUMBER OF people living in emergency accommodation rose last month to 13,841.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 9,671 adults and a 4,170 children were in emergency accommodation in February.

Advertisement

The figure of 13,841 is an increase from the 13,531 people living in emergency accommodation in January.

Last month’s figures also saw more than 4,000 children living in emergeny accommodation.

This story will be updated.