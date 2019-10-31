'This must end': Homelessness figures reach over 10,000 for eighth consecuative month

LATEST FIGURES FROM the Department of Housing have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the eighth month in a row.

The Department’s figures show that 10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September, including 6,524 adults and 3,873 children.

This figure is an increase of 59 people compared with August’s total.

In light of the latest figures, charities and opposition TDs have hit out at the government over its approach to dealing with the homelessness crisis.

Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen has said this month’s figures should that “the problem cannot be solved unless the government moves to stop families being evicted from their homes by landlords who wish to sell up”.

He said that the homeless crisis is “causing so much terrible damage to many individuals and families”.

Homelessness is hurting our children the most and this must end.

Simons Communities spokesperson Wayne Stanley pointed out that today’s figure does not capture homelessness in Ireland at “its full scale”.

“They do not include rough sleepers and those in squats, people in direct provision and women’s shelters, and the ‘hidden homeless’ who have no home of their own,” Stanley said.

“What they do show is that homelessness continues to grow. The Simon Communities across Ireland are seeing the crisis intensify every year, and services are becoming more and more stretched,” he said.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn has called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to consider his position and to step down.

“Further increases in the number of families, children and adults that are now homeless in the State have made the Minister’s position untenable,” Flynn said.

“He needs to leave his post as the relentless persistence in expecting the private markets to resolve the homeless crisis have clearly failed,” he said.