This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This must end': Homelessness figures reach over 10,000 for eighth consecuative month

10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,146 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4873695
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

LATEST FIGURES FROM the Department of Housing have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the eighth month in a row. 

The Department’s figures show that 10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September, including 6,524 adults and 3,873 children. 

This figure is an increase of 59 people compared with August’s total. 

In light of the latest figures, charities and opposition TDs have hit out at the government over its approach to dealing with the homelessness crisis. 

Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen has said this month’s figures should that “the problem cannot be solved unless the government moves to stop families being evicted from their homes by landlords who wish to sell up”. 

He said that the homeless crisis is “causing so much terrible damage to many individuals and families”. 

Homelessness is hurting our children the most and this must end. 

Simons Communities spokesperson Wayne Stanley pointed out that today’s figure does not capture homelessness in Ireland at “its full scale”. 

“They do not include rough sleepers and those in squats, people in direct provision and women’s shelters, and the ‘hidden homeless’ who have no home of their own,” Stanley said. 

Related Reads

28.10.19 Owners of vacant properties urged to make them available for homeless people ahead of Christmas
10.10.19 Homeless family of seven offered sleeping bags at Dublin garda station

“What they do show is that homelessness continues to grow. The Simon Communities across Ireland are seeing the crisis intensify every year, and services are becoming more and more stretched,” he said. 

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn has called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to consider his position and to step down. 

“Further increases in the number of families, children and adults that are now homeless in the State have made the Minister’s position untenable,” Flynn said. 

“He needs to leave his post as the relentless persistence in expecting the private markets to resolve the homeless crisis have clearly failed,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie