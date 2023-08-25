Homelessness record broken again as 12,847 people in emergency accommodation in July

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE NUMBER OF people homeless has once again reached a record high, with 12,847 people accessing emergency accommodation in July.
Figures from the Department of Housing detail how there were 3,829 children and 9,018 adults in emergency accommodation last month.
The figures are an increase of 247 compared to June, where there were 12,600 people in emergency accommodation.
“The summer is meant to be a carefree time for youngsters, but this year a rising number of children are dealing with the trauma caused by homelessness,” Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan.
“We are working with the State to support these children, but it is still the reality that many will soon return to school from emergency accommodation such as hotels and family hubs,” Dennigan said.
“It is wrong that this is happening. As a society we must move beyond acknowledging that it is ‘disappointing’ that this is happening and very strongly agree that not only is it unacceptable but that more can – and must – be done,” he said.
Dennigan claimed that the Government is “not using anywhere near enough of the new social housing supply coming on stream to drive down homelessness”.
Wayne Stanley, the executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, has said the Government has “two clear opportunities over the coming weeks to take some of the steps required to meet their commitment to address homelessness by 2030″.
“One measure is setting new targets for public housing provision and providing the necessary funding in the upcoming budget to meet them,” Stanley said.
“Another is bringing forward an amendment to insert the right to housing into the Irish constitution. The Housing Commission is reported to have completed its work in this area, so the Government is in a position to bring forward this amendment,” he said.
“These two actions in tandem can be a catalyst for the progress on homelessness that is so desperately needed.”
The eviction ban to prevent tenants from being evicted during the winter if their landlords wanted to sell the property or have relatives move in was lifted in March.
Tenants who stopped paying rent could still be evicted as this did not qualify as a no-fault eviction.
Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan has said that the temporary ban on no-fault evictions “was working”.
“It resulted in the first fall in homelessness in over a year until the Government made their disastrous decision to scrap the ban,” O’Callaghan said.
“I am again calling on the Minister for Housing to immediately reinstate the ban on no-fault evictions in order to protect people from the trauma of becoming homeless.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site