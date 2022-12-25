Hundreds of homes left without power across Leinster and Munster

THERE ARE HUNDREDS of homes in south Leinster and parts of Munster without power this morning, according to the ESB.

The ESB PowerCheck shows that there are approximately 650 homes without power nationwide, with most of these being located in south Leinster and some in Munster.

This includes a large fault in Carlow, with 149 homes without power in the Graiguenamanagh area.

ESB PowerCheck A map of power cuts this morning ESB PowerCheck

In Cork, there is a fault in Kinsale impacting approximately 84 homes and in Kerry, a fault in Kenmare is impacting on 59 homes.

A fault in the Buttevant area of Cork earlier today had impacted on 402 customers, but has since been restored by ESB workers.

Updates for households impacted by ongoing power outages are able to find more information on when their power will be restored by checking @ESBNetworks on Twitter and on the PowerCheck website.