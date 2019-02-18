This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Honda 'to shut down UK car plant' putting 3,500 jobs at risk

Honda produces more than 100,000 Civic cars in England for the global market.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Feb 2019, 2:46 PM
52 minutes ago 7,252 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4499688
The Honda plant in Swindon.
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA
The Honda plant in Swindon.
The Honda plant in Swindon.
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA

JAPANESE CARMAKER HONDA is to close its plant in Swindon, England, in 2022 which will put over 3,500 jobs at risk, according to multiple reports in the UK. 

Sky News and the BBC have reported that its manufacturing plant will close in Swindon but its European HQ will remain in the UK. 

Honda produces more than 100,000 Civic cars for the global market. 

Ian Howells, Honda Europe’s senior vice-president, told the BBC in September: “The UK forms part of our global network of manufacturing plants, so the only place we produce the vehicle we produce at Swindon is in Swindon itself.

“The logistics of moving a factory the size of Swindon would be huge and as far as we’re concerned, we’re right behind supporting continued production at Swindon.”

In 2015, Honda said it was spending £200 million to upgrade the British factory that the Japanese automaker downsized last year owing to a slump in European demand.

The company said at the time it was aiming to turn its Swindon plant in western England into a global production hub for its five-door Civic compact.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    61,867  212
    2
    		'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    60,468  37
    3
    		'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
    57,564  15
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    311  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    93  0
    3
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    91,258  59
    2
    		Limerick stay top of the table with impressive 9-point win over Kilkenny
    30,513  26
    3
    		Nolan lands dramatic injury-time winner as Wexford edge past 14-man Tipperary
    27,349  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    5,096  0
    2
    		Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
    4,736  0
    3
    		What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
    4,318  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Garda tells court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank
    Garda tells court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Cork camogie player Ashling Thompson to plead not guilty to assault charges
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie