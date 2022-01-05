#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong due to Omicron fears

The Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship was forced to return a day early from a cruise.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 1:31 PM
Image: Vincent Yu
Image: Vincent Yu

THOUSANDS OF PASSENGERS are being held on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent Omicron cluster.

Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere”, to return a day early today, according to a government statement.

The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new Omicron cluster.

The ship returned to Hong Kong this morning and passengers were being held on board while they awaited testing.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.

Over the past week, Hong Kong authorities have locked down several residential buildings linked to emerging Omicron clusters as it sought to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant in the city.

The clusters emerged after several Cathay Pacific crew members broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city, before testing positive for the Omicron variant.

Royal Caribbean said guests who were on board the affected ship would receive a 25% refund on their fare.

The ship’s sailing tomorrow was also cancelled as the crew has to undergo mandatory tests, and those guests will receive a full refund.

