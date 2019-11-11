This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 November, 2019
Protester in Hong Kong shot by police during demonstration

Another demonstrator died in the city on Friday as protests continue.

By Press Association Monday 11 Nov 2019, 7:16 AM
A protester is detained by police in Hong Kong on Monday.
Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Press Association Images

A HONG KONG protester was shot by police today in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.

The shooting is likely to inflame anger further in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory after a student who fell during an earlier protest died from his injuries on Friday and police arrested six pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend.

The video shows a police officer shooing away a group of protesters at the intersection, then drawing his gun on a masked protester in a white hooded sweatshirt who approaches him.

As the two struggle another protester in black approaches, and the officer points his gun at the second one.

He then fires at the stomach area of the second protester, who falls to the ground.

hong-kong-protests Blood stains at the scene of the shooting in Hong Kong. Source: Kin Cheung/AP/Press Association Images

The officer appeared to fire again as a third protester in black joined the tussle.

The protester in white manages to flee, bounding up a nearby stairway, and the officer and a colleague pin the two in black to the ground.

Police said that only one protester was hit and he was undergoing surgery.

A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong hospital authority said the person shot was in critical condition but gave no further details.

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and police accountability.

Activists say Hong Kong’s autonomy and Western-style civil liberties, promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, are eroding.

Press Association

