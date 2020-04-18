This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 April, 2020
Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's democracy protests

Last year’s rallies morphed into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms from Beijing.

By AFP Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 10:39 AM
52 minutes ago 3,258 Views 5 Comments
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, was arrested on Saturday.
Image: AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, was arrested on Saturday.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, was arrested on Saturday.
Image: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

POLICE IN HONG Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners today, arresting 14 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year.

Among those targeted was media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home.

The group also included former lawmakers Martin Lee, Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung and Au Nok-hin, who are accused of organising and taking part in unlawful assemblies in August and October, according to the police.

Five were arrested under suspicion of publicising unauthorised public meetings in September and October.

“The arrestees were charged or will be charged with related crimes,” superintendent Lam Wing-ho said.

All 14 are due to appear in court mid-May.

Media boss Lai was previously detained in February over his participation in another August rally that was banned by police for security reasons.

Hong Kong was shaken by widespread and sometimes violent street protests in 2019 sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the authoritarian Chinese mainland and its opaque judicial system.

The rallies in the semi-autonomous city morphed into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms in the most concerted challenge to Beijing’s rule since the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The protests and clashes with police have since died down, partly due to exhaustion and arrests but also because of the emergence of the deadly coronavirus.

China’s leaders have refused to accede to the protesters’ demands, which include fully free elections in the city, an inquiry into alleged police misconduct during the protests and an amnesty for more than 7,000 people arrested during the movement.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said today that the local government “is trying very hard to introduce a reign of terror”.

“They are doing whatever they can do to try to silence, to take down the local opposition, but then united we stand,” she said. “It’s so obvious they’re choreographing all their acts.”

© – AFP, 2020

