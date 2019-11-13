This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Students armed with petrol bombs - and bows and arrows - clash with police overnight in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s underground subway system was closed amid further violence overnight.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,323 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4889409
Image: Kim Cheung AP/PA Images
Image: Kim Cheung AP/PA Images

POLICE HAVE INCREASED security around Hong Kong and its university campuses as they braced for more violence after sharp clashes overnight with anti-government protesters.

Many subway and rail stations were closed after the protesters blocked commutes and vandalised trains overnight into today.

Police and protesters battled on multiple fronts overnight at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with petrol bombs and fires lighting up the night time scene.

A police official warned protesters were carrying out “insane acts” and Hong Kong was on the brink of a total breakdown after more than five months of protests.

“Our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown,” Senior Police Superintendent Kong Wing-heung said late last night.

hong-kong-protests Source: Kin Cheung AP/PA Images

He said Hong Kong’s mass transit system and subway, known as MRT, was under stress from acts of violence and vandalism.

“Masked rioters have lost control and committed insane acts like throwing trash, bicycles and large objects onto MTR tracks, hanging trash on overhead power lines,” he added.

Groups of riot police were deployed around central Hong Kong and its outlying territories to try and contain new violence, even as students at the Chinese University — located in the outskirts of the sprawling metropolis — prepared for new clashes with police.

Many were armed with petrol bombs while some carried bows and arrows.

The university’s student union president, Jacky So, appealed for an injunction with the High Court to ban police from entering the campus without a warrant or the school’s approval.

hong-kong-protests Source: Kin Cheung AP/PA Images

Police had entered the campus and fired tear gas and used a water cannon late yesterday.

The injunction would also block police from using crowd control weapons, such as tear gas and rubber bullets at the university, and a decision is expected later today.

The city’s religious leaders have appealed for an end to the violence and called on both police and protesters to show restraint.

“At this very critical point, the people of Hong Kong must unite and say no to violence,” said a statement issued by the leaders of Hong Kong’s six major religious groups.

Related Reads

11.11.19 Man set on fire and protester shot by Hong Kong police as demonstrations continue
10.11.19 Subway, shops vandalised in Hong Kong as experts warn independent review of police force needed
08.11.19 Fresh outrage as Hong Kong student dies after falling during clashes with police

Recent weeks have been marked by escalating vandalism of shops linked to mainland China and train stations, and assaults by both protesters and pro-Beijing supporters.

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen.

In another neighbourhood, a 57-year-old man who was defending China was set on fire after an apparent argument.

Both remained in a critical condition in hospital today.

Police have arrested more than 3,500 people since the movement began in June.

The protests began over a proposed law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, where they could face opaque and politically sensitive trials.

Activists saw the bill as another sign of an erosion in Hong Kong’s autonomy and civic freedoms, which China promised would be maintained for 50 years under a “one nation, two systems” principle when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie