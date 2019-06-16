This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong braces for another huge protest as public anger boils

Protesters opposing the government’s extradition bill are calling for the city’s leader Carrie Lam to step down.

By AFP Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 8:03 AM
50 minutes ago 2,127 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4684501

Hong Kong Extradition Law Source: Vincent Yu

LARGE CROWDS BEGAN gathering in Hong Kong ahead of another mass rally as public anger seethed following unprecedented clashes between protesters and police over an extradition law, despite a climbdown by the city’s embattled leader.

Organisers were hoping for another mammoth turnout rally to keep pressure on chief executive Carrie Lam, who paused work on the hugely divisive bill after days of mounting pressure, saying she had misjudged the public mood.

An hour before the march was due to start subway stations were filled with dense crowds of black-clad protesters making their way to the start.

Critics fear the Beijing-backed law will tangle people up in China’s notoriously opaque and politicised courts and damage the city’s reputation as a safe business hub.

Hong Kong Extradition Law Source: AP/PA Images

The city was rocked by the worst political violence since its 1997 handover to China on Wednesday as tens of thousands of protesters were dispersed by riot police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Lam stopped short of committing to permanently scrapping the proposal Saturday and the concession was swiftly rejected by protest leaders, who called on her to resign, permanently shelve the bill and apologise for police tactics.

“The extradition bill being suspended only means it can be revived anytime Carrie Lam wants,” said activist Lee Cheuk-yan.

Nearly 80 people were injured in this week’s unrest, including 22 police officers, and one man died late Saturday when he fell from a building where he had been holding an hours-long anti-extradition protest.

Hong Kong Extradition Law Mourners near the site where a man fell to his death after hanging a protest banner on the scaffolding of a shopping mall. Source: AP/PA Images

He had unfurled a banner saying: “Entirely withdraw China extradition bill. We were not rioting. Released students and the injured”.

Flowers and written tributes were beginning to pile up outside the high-end Pacific Place mall, while demonstrators attending today’s rally were urged to bring a flower to pay their respects.

Suspending the bill has done little to defuse simmering public anger and protest organisers have called for a city-wide strike Monday as well as Sunday’s rally.

Hong Kong Extradition Law Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference yesterday. Source: AP/PA Images

Jimmy Sham, from the main protest group the Civil Human Rights Front, likened Lam’s offer to a “knife” that had been plunged into the city.

“Carrie Lam’s speech yesterday in no way calmed down public anger,” he said.

‘Restore calm to the community’

This afternoon, protesters are set to march from a park on the main island to the city’s parliament – a repeat of a massive rally a week earlier that organisers said more than a million people attended.

Lam’s decision to ignore that record-breaking turnout and press ahead with tabling the bill for debate in the legislature on Wednesday then triggered fresh protests, which brought key parts of the city to a standstill and led to violent clashes with police.

Opposition to the bill united an unusually wide cross-section of Hong Kong, from influential legal and business bodies to religious leaders, as well as Western nations.

The protest movement has morphed in recent days from one specifically aimed at scrapping the extradition bill to a wider display of anger at Lam and Beijing over years of sliding freedoms.

A huge banner hanging from the city’s Lion Rock mountain on read “Defend Hong Kong”.

Hong Kong Extradition Law Fire fighters remove a yellow banner with the words Fight for Hong Kong in Chinese and English which is hung on the Lion Rock mountain in Hong Kong. Source: Kin Cheung

“We remain an enclave of human rights and civil liberties at the footsteps of a country whose leadership do not share our values or beliefs,” lawmaker Dennis Kwok told local broadcaster RTHK ahead of today’s rally.

Lam had been increasingly isolated in her support for the bill, with even pro-Beijing lawmakers distancing themselves from the extradition proposals in recent days.

The Chinese government said suspending the bill was a good decision to “listen more widely to the views of the community and restore calm to the community as soon as possible”.

‘Keep the heat on’

Critics were also angry that Lam missed repeated opportunities to apologise for what many saw as heavy-handed police tactics.

Anti extradition law protest in Hong Kong, China - 12 June 2019 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Police said they had no choice but to use force to meet violent protesters who besieged their lines outside the city’s parliament on Wednesday.

But critics – including legal and rights groups – say officers used the actions of a tiny group of violent protesters as an excuse to unleash a sweeping crackdown on the predominantly young, peaceful protesters.

“The pro-democracy group will not stop at this point, they want to build on the momentum against Carrie Lam,” political analyst Willy Lam told AFP. “They will keep the heat on and ride the momentum.”

Protest leaders have called for police to drop charges against anyone arrested for rioting and other offences linked to Wednesday’s clashes.

Activist Lee said opponents feared reprisals by the government and wanted assurances “that our Hong Kong people, our protesters, are not being harassed and politically prosecuted by this government.”

Lam has argued that Hong Kong needs to reach an extradition agreement with the mainland, and says safeguards were in place to ensure dissidents or political cases would not be accepted.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie