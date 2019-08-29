This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong police ban pro-democracy rally over fears of violence by protesters

It follows a return to violence during protests in the region last weekend.

By AFP Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 7:17 AM
30 minutes ago 697 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4786811
Policemen draw their guns during a confrontation with demonstrators during in Hong Kong last weekend
Image: AP/PA Images
Policemen draw their guns during a confrontation with demonstrators during in Hong Kong last weekend
Policemen draw their guns during a confrontation with demonstrators during in Hong Kong last weekend
Image: AP/PA Images

POLICE IN HONG Kong have banned a mass pro-democracy rally from going ahead on Saturday over public safety concerns, organisers said.

It follows a return to violence during protests in the region last weekend, which saw some of the worst clashes in three months of political unrest in the financial hub.

A rally this Saturday was set to mark five years since China rejected political reforms in Hong Kong, a decision which sparked the 79-day Umbrella Movement.

But in a letter to the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) today, police said they feared that some of those involved in the protests would commit “violent and destructive acts”.

Citing previous protests, the letter also claimed that protesters carried out “arson and large-scale road blockades” and used “petrol bombs, steel balls, bricks, long spears, metal poles, as well as various self-made weapons” to destroy public property, damage social order and injure others.

The move comes after police deployed water cannons and fired a warning gunshot to fend off protesters on Sunday night, when a sanctioned rally turned violent.

hong-kong-protests A protester fires a sling shot at police during a protest in Hong Kong last weekend

hong-kong-protests Policemen draw their guns during a confrontation with demonstrators during in Hong Kong last weekend Source: AP/PA Images

The CHRF, responsible for the largest rallies the city has seen in decades, said they would appeal the decision.

“You can see the police’s course of action is intensifying, and you can see [Hong Kong leader] Carrie Lam has in fact no intention to let Hong Kong return to peace, but is trying to incite the anger of more citizens through tough measures,” the group’s leader Jimmy Sham told reporters.

Supporters had been urged to gather in the centre of Hong Kong and to march to the Liaison Office, the department that represents China’s central government in the region, but both aspects, which required permission from authorities, have been banned.

The last event organised by the CHRF on 17 August brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets in a deliberate show of peaceful protest that saw demonstrators disperse without clashes.

On that occasion, the initial rally in a Hong Kong park was approved by authorities but protesters later defied a ban to march through the city.

The protests were ignited when the city’s Beijing-backed government tried to pass a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a wider call for greater democracy and an investigation into allegations of police brutality.

More than 850 people have been arrested since June.

The unrest has shown no sign of abating, with protesters deadlocked with the Hong Kong government, which has refused to give in to their demands.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie