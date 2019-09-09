This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong protesters march to US consulate to increase pressure on Beijing

Millions of Hong Kongers have protested in the past three months.

By AFP Monday 9 Sep 2019, 8:37 AM
59 minutes ago 1,342 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4801096
Protesters in Hong Kong on 8 September.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Protesters in Hong Kong on 8 September.
Protesters in Hong Kong on 8 September.
Image: UPI/PA Images

PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS in Hong Kong marched to the United States consulate yesterday in a bid to ramp up international pressure on Beijing.

Some extreme protesters clashed with riot police during the march. Millions have demonstrated over the last 14 weeks in the biggest challenge to China’s rule since the city’s handover from Britain in 1997.

The protests were lit by a now-withdrawn plan to allow extraditions to the mainland China, seen by opponents as the latest move by the country to reduce the democratic freedoms in Hong Kong. 

After Beijing and city leaders took a hard line, the movement snowballed into a broader campaign calling for greater democracy, police accountability and an amnesty for those arrested.

Yesterday’s protest featured another massive turnout for a movement that has gripped the semi-autonomous territory and put it into a political crisis. 

Dense crowds of protesters spent hours slowly filing past Washington’s consulate in the tropical heat. Many waved US flags, some sang the Star Spangled Banner and others held signs calling on President Donald Trump to “liberate” Hong Kong. 

In chants and speeches, the protesters called on the US to pressure Beijing to meet their demands and for Congress to pass a recently proposed bill that expresses support for the protest.

The main daytime rally passed off peacefully but riot police chased groups of hardcore protesters who blocked roads, vandalised nearby subway stations and set makeshift barricades on fire in the evening. 

One fire burned at an entrance to the subway in the corporate district of Central, where a protester also smashed the station’s exterior glass.

In the shopping area of Causeway Bay, officers fired tear gas outside another subway station. 

While some American politicians on both sides of the aisle have expressed support for the democratic goals of the protesters, the Trump administration has maintained a more hands-off approach while it fights a trade war with China.

Trump has called for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis and urged China against escalating with a violent crackdown, but he has also said it is up to Beijing to handle the protests.

One democracy activist, Joshua Wong, was released from custody after a mistake was made in his bail conditions, his party confirmed. 

The 22-year-old was among multiple prominent democracy advocates who were detained late last month in a roundup by police.

He was accused of “inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly” among other charges and later released on bail.

Wong said he was detained at Hong Kong airport for “breaching bail conditions” after returning from Taiwan and as he then tried to make another overseas trip to Germany.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie