Thursday 5 May 2022
Hong Kong reopens beaches as Beijing relaxes quarantine rules

Deaths from Covid-19 in Hong Kong have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March to zero in recent days.

By Press Association Thursday 5 May 2022, 2:15 PM
25 minutes ago 432 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

HONG KONG HAS reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing has begun easing quarantine rules for overseas arrivals.

Hong Kong closed water sports venues during an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant but has been reducing restrictions as cases decline.

Deaths from Covid-19 have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March to zero in recent days.

Restaurants are also allowed to seat up to eight customers per table — up from four previously — and masks will no longer be required during outdoor exercise, a change that is important to organisers of group sporting events.

“We’re looking forward to Mother’s Day and being able to have up to eight people sitting at a table,” said William So, assistant general manager of the London Restaurant, a long-time destination for traditional dim sum.

“Business will go up, three generations of a family can sit down and eat together,” said So as carts piled high with steaming bamboo baskets of savoury dumplings circulated through the packed dining room.

Already, bookings have more than doubled since the relaxed seating policy was announced, he said.

2.66711918_11zon A woman runs at a park in Hong Kong. Source: PA

A further round of easing is scheduled to begin on 19 May, when bars and clubs will be allowed to reopen and restaurants in the southern Chinese city will be permitted to serve customers until midnight.

China has maintained its hard-line “zero-Covid” approach but has imposed less onerous restrictions in Beijing than in other cities such as Shanghai, where millions were placed under strict lockdown.

Beijing will now require arrivals from overseas to quarantine at a hotel for 10 days, followed by another week of home isolation.

Previous rules required 21 days of isolation, at least 14 of them at a hotel, followed by seven days of regular health reporting.

With only a handful of daily international flights into Beijing, the rule change is expected to have little immediate impact on arrivals.

Symbolically, however, it appears to show a willingness to compromise – with demands for a less intrusive and economically damaging policy.

Still, the capital is taking no chances and on Wednesday closed 60 subway stations, more than 10% of its system, to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

Restaurants and bars are limited to takeaways, gyms are closed and classes are suspended for at least another week.

2.66712032_11zon People sit down for lunch in a restaurant in Hong Kong. Source: PA

Major tourist sites in the city, including the Forbidden City and the Beijing Zoo, have closed their indoor exhibition halls and are operating at only partial capacity.

Districts have been sorted according to the perceived level of Covid-19 risk in each and people living in districts in the highest categories are barred from leaving the city.

A few communities where cases were discovered have been isolated.

All residents are required to undergo three virus tests during the week as authorities seek to detect and isolate cases without imposing the sort of sweeping lockdowns seen in Shanghai and elsewhere.

A negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours is required to enter most public spaces.

Beijing today reported just 50 new cases, eight of them asymptomatic.

Shanghai also saw a drop to 4,651 new cases, all but 261 asymptomatic, with an additional 13 deaths.

China’s biggest city recorded a daily peak of 27,605 new cases on 13 April.

Questions have arisen about the surprisingly low death toll amid an outbreak of more than 400,000 cases in the city that is home to China’s main stock market and biggest port.

