Treatment of 'Hooded Men' was torture and criminal investigation is necessary, court rules

Francis McGuigan (second left) has welcomed the ruling by the Court of Appeal in Belfast

THE COURT OF Appeal in Belfast has ruled this morning that the treatment endured by the ‘Hooded Men’ was torture and that an effective criminal investigation is necessary.

The men, ten of whom are still alive today claim members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) – the precursor of the PSNI - caused them long-term psychological damage because of the techniques they used on them over seven days in 1971.

The five techniques used on the men were hooding, wall-standing in stress positions for hours, white noise, sleep deprivation, and food and water deprivation.

Darragh Mackin, solicitor instructed on behalf of Francis McGuigan, spoke outside the court: “Today is significant as the court firmly said that the rule of law is undermined if protection provided extends to protecting Ministers from investigation in respect of criminal offences committed by them.”

Mackin added that “it is now essential” that an effective and independent investigation is commissioned without any further delay.

McGuigan said today’s judgement “makes it expressly clear” that the treatment he suffered “was torture and should be investigated by an independent police force”.

This treatment cannot be forgotten, it has had lasting and terrible effects on my mental health to this day.

“I can only hope that this judgement will assist someone somewhere in the world that suffers torture at the hand of their government,” he said.