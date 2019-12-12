This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Horse dies after being struck by rush hour train in south Dublin

This morning’s incident resulted delays of up to 30 minutes to Irish Rail services.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 11:17 AM
27 minutes ago 3,011 Views 3 Comments
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A HORSE HAS died after being struck by a train near Adamstown in south Dublin. 

Irish Rail reported the incident on social media at 7.20am this morning. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie volunteer from My Lovely Horse Rescue, Jenny Spring, said that it is her understanding that the horse remained alive for up to two hours after being hit. 

This morning’s incident resulted delays of up to 30 minutes to Irish Rail services through Adamstown.

However, Irish Rail has since said that the delays have eased off somewhat. 

A number of other horses were nearby when the incident occured.

