Horse dies after being struck by rush hour train in south Dublin

A HORSE HAS died after being struck by a train near Adamstown in south Dublin.

Irish Rail reported the incident on social media at 7.20am this morning.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie volunteer from My Lovely Horse Rescue, Jenny Spring, said that it is her understanding that the horse remained alive for up to two hours after being hit.

This morning’s incident resulted delays of up to 30 minutes to Irish Rail services through Adamstown.

However, Irish Rail has since said that the delays have eased off somewhat.

A number of other horses were nearby when the incident occured.