Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 6 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# Gardaí
Two arrested over horse-drawn carriages in Dublin
The arrests were for intoxicated driving and offences under the Control of Horses Act.
18.4k
0
1 hour ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following an inspection of horse-drawn carriages in Dublin.

Gardaí said that multi-agency inspections were carried out in conjunction with Dublin City Council and the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection.

Two people were arrested for intoxicated driving as well as offences under the Control of Horses Act.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags