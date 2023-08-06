Two arrested over horse-drawn carriages in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following an inspection of horse-drawn carriages in Dublin.
Gardaí said that multi-agency inspections were carried out in conjunction with Dublin City Council and the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection.
Two people were arrested for intoxicated driving as well as offences under the Control of Horses Act.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site