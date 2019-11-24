This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Horse put down after being found injured and stuck under gate in Meath

The horse was discovered by the charity yesterday in Clonard, Co Meath.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 11:32 AM
32 minutes ago 4,290 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904420
Horse found in Meath.
Image: My Lovely Horse Rescue via Facebook
Horse found in Meath.
Horse found in Meath.
Image: My Lovely Horse Rescue via Facebook

*Warning: Some readers may find the content of this article distressing*

A HORSE HAS been put down after it was found injured and covered in mud by an animal charity in Clonard, Co Meath.

Animal rescue group My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) was notified about the horse yesterday afternoon and it was located in a nearby field close to their establishment in Co Meath. The horse was stuck under a farm gate, injured and heavily covered in mud. 

Martina Kenny from MLHR said the horse was reported to the charity by another rescue group who had an emergency to attend.  

“She was there for hours,” Kenny told TheJournal.ie. “We found her caught under a big steel farm gate.”

The horse had dug into the muck underneath the gate and one leg was “completely severed, almost entirely cut off”, said Kenny.

IMG-2026 The horse found in Meath. Source: Martina Kenny

The volunteers removed the gate from its hinges to free the animal. The animal had been there for several hours before she was found by the charity and put down by a vet a short time later at the MLHR centre. 

“The fact that she was stuck in under there for hours was just horrible,” said Kenny. 

The cost estimation for the organisation to cover the vet and removal is around €300-€400. 

“We don’t mind paying, we just wish we had gotten there sooner to save her,” said Kenny. 

Locals in the area helped with the removal of the horse from the field. MLHR said the animal was “in a really bad way” when discovered. 

