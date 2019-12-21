This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Longford emergency services rescue horse trapped in bog drain

Sergeant is currently recuperating at the Hungry House Outside sanctuary.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 2:40 PM
10 minutes ago 721 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4944646
Image: GardaInfo/Twitter
Image: GardaInfo/Twitter

A HORSE THAT had fallen down a bog drain was rescued by emergency services in Co Longford last night following a three-hour operation. 

Local gardaí and fire services attended the scene after the alarm was raised that the horse was submerged in approximately 10 feet of water. 

The horse was successfully rescued after some “delicate work” alongside members of The Hungry Horse Outside foundation. 

“A Christmas miracle. We are so happy this horse made it out alive. It wasn’t easy,” the rescue said on its Facebook page. 

“No words can express the compassion shown to this horse by Longford gardaí and Longford Fire Brigade who even after hours of trying to rescue it never once gave up on him and stayed with him until the very end. Had any piece of the rescue team been missing we are afraid it would have been a much different story this morning.”

The Hungry Horse Outside’s Hillary Robinson told TheJournal.ie that the horse is doing fine after his ordeal but “every bone in his body hurts after being pulled and stretched”. 

Robinson said the stallion has been given medication for the pain and is currently on a course of antibiotics. 

Sergeant, named after the Garda Sergeant who attended the scene, will stay with the Longford rescue while he recovers.

If his owners don’t come forward, Robinson said they will do their best to find him a new home in Germany as part of their rehoming programme. 

