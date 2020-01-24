Gardaí investigating after horse stabbed to death in 'horrendous' attack

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a foal was stabbed to death at a horse sanctuary in Longford.

The young horse was attacked and killed on Wednesday night in a yard belonging to the Hungry Horse Outside rescue sanctuary and stables.

The remains were discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The horse didn’t belong to the charity, but was being housed in the stable.

Gardaí confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, with forensic tests carried out at the scene.

On Facebook, the charity wrote:

Today we witnessed something we never imagined we would. At some point last night of our yards was broken in to and an innocent foal who was not belonging to the charity fell victim to a brutal attack where he was stabbed which ultimately led to his death.

“An innocent pony, not even a year old died needlessly and senselessly and in the most brutal way. A calculated and planned attack,” the statement said.

“It’s a new low for Longford,” said Hilary Robinson, a spokesperson for Hungry Horse Outside.

Praising the work of gardaí, Robinson said that the charity had no idea why someone would have attacked the foal.

“We have no motive at the moment, we don’t know,” she said. ”It was a horrendous attack.”

“We don’t know why they passed other ponies and attacked this one.”

Robinson said that the charity was appealing for witnesses.