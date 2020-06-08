National hosepipe ban to kick in tomorrow and last until 21 July

A photo supplied by Irish Water showing dropping water levels in Bohernabreena in Dublin last Friday

IRISH WATER HAS said that a national water conservation order – or a hosepipe ban – will come into effect tomorrow and remain in place until Tuesday 21 July.

It said the measure was being brought in as a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes over the next few weeks.

The use of water drawn through a hosepipe for the following purposes will be banned from tomorrow onwards:

Watering a garden

Cleaning a private motor vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool – except when using handheld containers filled directly from a tap

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond – excluding fish ponds

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar

In May, the utility asked the public to conserve water after the latest data showed that people were using 20% more water each day at home compared to usage in February.

Last week, it warned that a hosepipe ban could come into effect after prolonged periods of dry weather had exacerbated the rising domestic demand for water.

The dry weather has depleted water levels, with 27 of Irish Water’s 900 drinking schemes in drought and a further 50 in risk of going into drought.

“The weather forecast is for a continuation of drier than normal conditions which will further exacerbate the situation,” it said.

Irish Water also said its data shows “dramatic spikes” in water usage on very sunny days.

“During the June Bank holiday, the exceptionally warm saw an equivalent daily increase of water usage for an additional 200,000 people being used in the Greater Dublin Area,” it said.

“This increase in demand was replicated across the country. Given the current pressures on the water sources, this level of demand cannot be accommodated in the coming weeks.”

It said that a minimum of 100mm of rainfall spread over a number of weeks would be required to replenish water levels with normal rainfall levels needed after that.

Niall Glesson, managing director of Irish Water, said: “It is very clear from Irish Water’s data that that warm weather creates a surge in demand of water. Such weather brings people into their gardens and makes the use of hoses more likely.