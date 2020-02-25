This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

He ruled Egypt for over 30 years.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 11:11 AM
28 minutes ago 1,231 Views 2 Comments
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in a court in Cairo, Egypt, December 26, 2018.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FORMER EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Hosni Mubarak has died aged 91. 

The politician, who was ousted from power during the 2011 Arab Spring, had been in intensive care for the last two days. 

He was released from jail three years ago having been imprisoned during the 2011 uprising. He had ruled Egypt for three decades until he was removed from power. 

Mubarak was accused of inciting the deaths of protesters during the 18-day revolt in 2011, in which about 850 people were killed as police clashed with demonstrators.

He was sentenced to life in jail in 2012 in the case, but an appeals court ordered a retrial which dismissed the charges two years later.

His successor Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist, ruled for only a year after his 2012 election before the military overthrew him, prompted by massive protests against his Muslim Brotherhood group.

Morsi’s removal ushered in a deadly police crackdown that killed hundreds of protesters demanding his reinstatement.

The military chief who toppled him, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, won election as president the following year. He currently remains in power.

With reporting from - © AFP, 2020

