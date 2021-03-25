#Open journalism No news is bad news

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 currently stands at 310

As of 8pm last night, there are also 75 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Mar 2021
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland now stands at 310.

As of 8pm last night, there are also 75 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units. 

Of those 75 patients, 53 are receiving ventilation care. 

Health officials last night confirmed a further 683 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported a further 18 deaths. 

Last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that having all schools fully open in April is a top priority for the government.

It is understood that clusters in schools are being monitored closely by government and no concerns have been flagged as long as case numbers stay below 1,000 to 1,500 per day.

Varadkar said it also a priority for some restrictions to be eased that would see some low-risk outdoor activities to be allowed, stating that it is needed for people and their mental health. 

Varadkar said a number of things will feed into their decision-making process, such as the case numbers, the R number, hospitalisations, ICU numbers and vaccine programme.

Speaking at his own parliamentary party meeting yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said by the end of April, Ireland will be in a different position, as all over-70s and those with serious underlying conditions will have received their first dose of a vaccine. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

