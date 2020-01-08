Hospital overcrowding crisis: 621 people on trollies today

THERE ARE A total of 621 people currently on trollies across Irish hospitals today as the INMO proposes what they call five “key actions” for the HSE to alleviate the crisis.

There were a total of 760 people waiting for a bed at the start of the week, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). The body said that extra beds sourced from the private and voluntary sector was the reason behind the improvement on this week’s record highs.

The hospitals with the highest levels of overcrowding today include:

University Hospital Limerick – 63

University Hospital Galway – 46

Cork University Hospital – 43

South Tipperary General Hospital – 39

The INMO said that a number of actions could be taken by the HSE in the coming days which could help towards solving the crisis.

They are:

Immediately sanction frontline recruitment and restore hiring powers to hospitals and hospital groups

Declare a major incident at worst-hit hospitals

Source additional bed capacity in private, voluntary and community sectors

Refocus hospital capacity to dealing with emergency admissions

Confirm previously agreed funding for 2020 rollout of Safe Staffing Framework

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “The intolerable pressure placed on frontline staff and patients continues.

“The trolley crisis is not a fact of life. There are simple, accepted solutions to fix it. We’ve made real progress in Beaumont and Drogheda hospitals, which were often the most overcrowded until recent years. This is down to planned additional recruitment and planned extra capacity. This model has to be adopted nationally.

“We need to keep moving to resolve this crisis. The INMO has proposed a five-point plan to alleviate pressure. All of these actions could be taken today or by the end of the week at the latest.”