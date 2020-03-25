This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Frontline hospital staff make urgent appeal asking for donations of personal protective equipment

Beauticians, hair dressers, construction workers and the food and pharma industries were singled out.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 3:33 PM
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada

DOCTORS WORKING IN St James’s Hospital in Dublin have made an urgent appeal seeking donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from people working in various industries including food and pharmaceuticals.

Two consultant physicians from the hospital released a video asking for donations of unused masks, gowns and gloves to help hospital staff tackle Covid-19 in Ireland.

In making the appeal, Dr Anne Marie McLaughlin guaranteed that the donated items would be used by frontline staff.

“We need personal protective equipment, masks, gowns, gloves. If you work in the pharma or food industry and have personal protective equipment we need them,” the consultant respiratory physician said.

The video was shared on Twitter by the hospital’s Chief Respiratory Physiologist, Peter Coss, who directed it at beauticians, hair dressers, construction workers and the people working in pharmaceuticals.

Anyone who can donate unused and unopened PPE is asked to email ppeforfrontline@gmail.com.

Accessing sufficient supplies of PPE is proving to be a key facet in hospitals’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic right across the world.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidelines and advised frontline healthcare workers to use scarves and bandanas as makeshift masks “as a last resort” should hospitals reach “crisis capacity.”

St James’s today thanked the Association of Chinese Professionals in Ireland for donating 10,000 surgical masks to the hospital to protect staff during the crisis.

Meanwhile, MMA fighter Conor McGregor has shared messages he exchanged with finance minister Paschal Donohoe in which he pledges to personally purchase €1 million worth of PPE to be donated to hospitals in the Leinster region. 

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

