This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 200 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals on Chrismtas Eve

The number is down from the more than 400 who were waiting for a bed yesterday morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 1:56 PM
24 minutes ago 910 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946885
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE WERE MORE than 200 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country this morning.

The number is down from the more than 400 patients waiting for a bed yesterday morning, as hospitals work to free up beds in the run up to Christmas.

The highest number of patients on trolleys this morning was in University Hospital Limerick (49), followed by Portiuncula Hospital (18). According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), in total there were 217 patients on trolleys, with the majority (157) in Emergency Departments. 

The hospitals with no patients on trolleys were:

  • Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin;
  • Temple Street Children’s Hospital;
  • Letterkenny University Hospital;
  • Midwestern Regional Hospital in Ennis;
  • Nenagh General Hospital;
  • Sligo University Hospital.

In a message to INMO, Health Minister Simon Harris said he wanted to express his “gratitude and thanks” to all nurses and midwives working over the Christmas period.

“Their dedication and commitment is a source of national pride and something for which I am very grateful.”

The National Treatment Purchase Fund agreed to a request from Minister Harris to support costs of funding additional beds for three months, until the end of March 2020.

Related Reads

17.12.19 The HSE has €1.4 billion more to spend on healthcare in 2020
28.11.19 Staff shortages restricting opening hours at children’s urgent care centre at Connolly Hospital
27.11.19 Patients on trolleys moved from overcrowded Limerick ED after unannounced fire officer visit

The Minister has said this initiative will help to alleviate winter pressures in the hospital system. Hospitals were invited to make submissions to utilise the fund and so far it has approved 172 additional beds. These additional beds will cost approximately €4.6 million.

“Given the challenges facing the Emergency Departments, with the exceptionally high use of trolleys for patients, I would urge all hospital groups and individual hospitals, which have not already done so, to engage with the NTPF to identify proposals to provide additional bed capacity for the winter period,” Harris said earlier this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie