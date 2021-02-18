Numbers in hospital continues to fall as positivity rates among close contacts remains high

A 'One Way, Remember Social Distancing' direction sign seen in Dublin city center.

A 'One Way, Remember Social Distancing' direction sign seen in Dublin city center.

THERE WERE 765 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland last night, as numbers continue to fall.

The number of patients in an ICU is also falling, with 151 people in intensive care yesterday, and 105 Covid-19 patients on ventilation

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has the most number of patients with Covid-19 – with 98 people currently hospitalised. It’s followed by Connolly (67) and Beaumont (56). Outside Dublin, Mayo had the most number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 at 43.

As of 14 February, 180,192 people have received their first dose of vaccines against Covid-19 and 91,750 who have received their second dose.

HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted for people to “take care” as positivity rates among close contacts indicate high transmission levels of the B117 (UK) variant.

“Weekly positivity rate from testing has reduced again to 5.4%. More progress,” he said.

“However, positivity rates for close contacts is at 25% & for household contacts it’s at 33%. This indicates the high transmission levels of the current B117 (UK) variant. So take care.”

Last evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that 57 further deaths had been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland, along with 650 new cases.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the situation remains precarious as almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant.

“The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Source: HPSC

Meanwhile, Cabinet signed off on strict new mandatory quarantine measures for all arrivals from 20 countries.

It also applies to passengers who arrive in Ireland with no negative PCR test with them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Legislation is expected to be brought before the Dail and the Seanad next week, before it comes into effect in March. Opposition TDs have said the legislation is “full of holes” as it only applies to certain countries when there are different Covid-19 variants present in other countries.