People advised to seek shade during the day today as temperatures of up to 26 degrees expected

IRISH PEOPLE ARE today advised to seek shade during midday hours and apply suncream as temperatures could rise up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Today’s solar UV index is set at a high level across the country. This means people should look for shelter during midday hours to protect against the heat of the sun.

The Global Solar UV index is a scale developed by the World Health Organization which measures the UV radiation level from the sun, and gives an indication of potential for skin damage.

Due to the country’s high level on this index today, it is advised to use suncream and cover up with protective clothing.

Today will be bright, warm and sunny across the country, Met Éireann said. Top temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

There will be light to moderate east to southeast breezes and it will be a bit cooler along east and southeast coasts.

Tonight will stay dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees.

The Bank Holiday Monday tomorrow is also set to remain dry, warm and sunny with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

There will be light east to southeast breezes and warmest temperatures will be in the midlands and west of the country.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the weather will cool down on Wednesday with temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees.

Friday will start out cloudy with some drizzle, but this will clear off as the day progresses and next weekend is set to be mixed with sunny spells on Saturday and showers on Sunday.