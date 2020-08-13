This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 August, 2020
Temperatures to reach as high as 26 degrees today as thundery, heavy rain also forecast

It’ll be warm, humid and rainy this weekend.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 7:39 AM
Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 7:39 AM
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning remains in place for seven southern counties this morning, with heavy thundery rain overnight into this morning set to continue in parts throughout the day.

Met Éireann said that it will brighten up as the day goes on, with the best of the sunshine in Ulster and north Leinster.

However, further showers will develop during the afternoon and evening – mainly in the south and south-west – with some heavy and thundery downpours expected. A Yellow warning from the Met Office is also in place warning of thundery weather for the counties in Northern Ireland. 

The highest temperatures will range between 21 to 26 degrees with the west enjoying the warmest weather. 

Tomorrow will see a murky, misty and cloudy start with a further risk of thundery showers and longer spells of rain in Munster, south Leinster and Connacht.

It’ll remain very warm and humid, with top temperatures of between 21 to 26 degrees with the west again enjoying the warmest weather.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann said we can expect further warm, humid and unsettled weather with heavy showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

On Saturday, highest temperatures will reach 24 degrees with showers most frequent in the afternoon with Sunday also seeing heavy, thundery bursts. 

Humid and unsettled conditions will continue into next week with “longer spells of rain as temperatures decline gradually”.

