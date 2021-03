HOTELS USED FOR mandatory quarantine will be indemnified by the State against any Covid-related legal action.

Cabinet has agreed that hotels cannot face any legal action if someone on the facility catches the virus.

While the State will handle all Covid-related legal expenditure, hotels will have to use their own insurance for incidents such as personal injury claims.

Nurses, doctors and people that give vaccines are also indemnified meaning no one can sue them personally if they give the vaccine incorrectly.

On Sunday, President Michael D Higgins signed into law the legislation to bring in mandatory quarantine in a designated facility for certain passengers entering the country.