#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

Summer bookings at 'historic low', hotels say

The hotels industry is calling for more supports from the government while they remain shut.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 8:34 AM
12 minutes ago 2,133 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362502
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Kalinovsky
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Kalinovsky

BOOKINGS FOR STAYS in hotels and guesthouses are at a “historic low” according to a survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF). 

It said that current booking levels being reported are just 21% for July and 20% for August. These are usually the busiest months of the year. 

Currently, under Level 5 restrictions, hotels and accommodation can only open for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

This is not expected to change for some time, with the government due to announce its new Living with Covid plan later today. 

At the weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that hospitality may not re-open until mid-summer. It’s not yet clear when hotels can re-open.

In this context, the IHF has called for certainty around business and employee supports as a “matter of urgency”. 

Its chief executive Tim Fenn said: “Government supports to date have been very welcome and have made a significant difference for hotels and guesthouses.

“However, with our sector now facing an extended lockdown, these supports must be reviewed. If the all-important summer period is being eroded, additional supports are now required to safeguard businesses and the livelihoods they support until society reopens safely and the sector and wider tourism industry can recover.”

Related Reads

23.02.21 Donnelly clarifies remarks on school re-opening after earlier saying union talks remained ongoing
22.02.21 Level 5 restrictions to remain in place until at least 5 April, Cabinet sub-committee agrees

Fenn called for increased payments under the Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme (CRSS), enhanced employment subsidies and extension of the local authority rates waver until the end of the year. 

He also said that a clear commitment from government was required on the retention of the 9% tourism VAT rate to assist the recovery of the industry.

“We recognise the difficult balance the government has to achieve,” he said.

“The roll-out of the vaccinations in recent weeks has provided a chink of light but the prospect of being able to enjoy a much-needed holiday this summer would be a timely boost to morale too.”

The IHF survey was carried out on 15-19 February, and the results are based on the response of 286 properties with 28,200 guest rooms across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie