Sinn Féin surge and an unwelcome record for the Taoiseach: 7 key points of the election so far

WE HAVE JUST had our first elected TD, and the first counts have given us a pattern across the country: Sinn Féin coming in first or second place in most constituencies – and breaking into ground where they had never been in the running previously.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, have two candidates in a few constituencies fighting for the final seat, in what will make for a fascinating transfer contest.

Here’s a quick sweep of the battles and successes coming out of count day.

1. A new party in government?

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, the story of the election has been the rise in the popularity of Sinn Féin. That’s something which tallies have shown has borne out today.

Moments ago, the party became the first in the country to have a TD elected, with Donnchadh O Laoghaire topping the poll in Cork South Central – pipping Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to the post in a hotly contested constituency.

The party, which only stood 42 candidates, will top polls in many other constituencies and looks to have taken the highest number of first preference votes, sitting on around 24% compared with 22% for both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

That’s led to inevitable chatter about whether the party will be invited to form the next government after all, despite their relatively low number of candidates and a refusal by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to entertain such an idea before the election.

Martin has already appeared to be rowing back on that promise, telling RTÉ that he has “heard the people speak” and that “there has to be compatibility” when asked about the possibility of joining forces with his party’s bête noire.

However, Mary Lou McDonald has said that Ireland needs a new government that doesn’t involve either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

Earlier, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty also told the broadcaster that the party was holding talks to see if it can be part of the next government. Could a lurch to the left really be on the cards? Watch this space.

2. Sinn Féin break into Tipp and Wexford

Tallies are complete here in Tipperary and indicate Lowry (IND) 17%, Browne (SF) 12, McGrath (IND) 10, Kelly 9 and Cahill (FF) 9 pic.twitter.com/WmHJM9WdpB — RTÉ Tipperary (@RTETipp) February 9, 2020 Source: RTÉ Tipperary /Twitter

Although Michael Lowry is to top the poll in Tipperary, Sinn Féin has a candidate that is likely to get a seat – despite not having a candidate in the running in nearly 100 years.

The Sinn Féin candidate Martin Browne, lost his seat as a councillor in the local elections last year, but is now polling at 12%, and is likely to come in second place. Mattie McGrath (Independent) is on 11%, Jackie Cahill (FF) is on 9%, as is Alan Kelly of Labour.

It’s a similar story in Wexford, with Johnny Mythen from Enniscorthy. Mythen, a former ESB worker, lost his council seat in the local election – and has won a quota and a half worth of votes.

His over 18,000 first preference votes compare to just 818 he got in the local elections when he lost his seat. That general election result is equal to double the number of votes Labour leader Brendan Howlin got (9,223).

3. Donnelly and the Soc Dems

The last time Stephen Donnelly ran in a general election, it was under the Social Democrats banner, with him as one of three co-leaders. He topped the poll with 20% of first preference votes, and was elected on the first count.

After leaving the party, he was an independent for five months before joining Fianna Fáil.

Now as a Fianna Fáil TD and its spokesperson on health, he’s on 7% after the first count, winning 5,117 first preference votes, a fraction of the 14,348 he won in 2016. The Soc Dems candidate Jennifer Whitmore is on 10%, with 6,691 votes.

Ahead in this constituency is John Brady with 24.4% of the vote, and Simon Harris on 12.2% of the vote. Stephen Mathews of the Green Party is on 7.7% (5,105 votes).

4. Dublin Central – oh what a fight

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has unsurprisingly topped the poll in Dublin Central, with final tallies suggesting she took 36% of the vote in the four-seater.

However, those tallies show a fairly big battle is underway for the remaining three seats in the constituency.

Outgoing finance minister Paschal Donohoe is on just 13% of the vote, followed closely by the Greens’ Neasa Hourigan on 12%, with Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick in fourth on 10%.

But Donohoe and Fitzpatrick could both feel the heat when McDonald’s surplus of nearly 5,000 votes is transferred.

The Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon is trailing closely in fifth with 9%, but all eyes will be on independent candidate Christy Burke, who is seeking to be elected to the Dáil at the tenth time of asking.

He’s on just 5% of the vote, but tallies suggest the former Dublin Lord Mayor has taken around half of McDonald’s second preferences. Watch this space.

5. The Healy-Raes on opinion polls

The Kerry independent will return to the Dáil after topping the poll again, currently on around 22%. His brother Danny will also be elected, after getting close to 11% of first preference votes. This proves a TG4 Ipsos MRBI poll completely wrong, which had Danny Healy Rae on 4%. While speaking to RTÉ Radio, Michael said of that:

“I congratulate them on their consistency in being incorrect… They were wrong in 2016 and today, they were incorrect again. If people were doing polls like this, it would be better if they were correct.”

A stalwart Kerry politician Martin Ferris is resigning from politics, passing the republican torch to Pa Daly. Ahead of the opinion polls, Daly wasn’t expected to retain the seat, but tallies have confirmed that he’ll retain the seat (he’s on 20% after the first count).

Fine Gael looks set to take the fourth seat, while the final seat will likely go to Norma Foley.

6. Leo Varadkar: the first Taoiseach to come second

One of Sinn Féin’s biggest coups has come in Leo Varadkar’s constituency, where Paul Donnelly has been elected at the first count.

To get a grip on how significant that result is: no outgoing Taoiseach has ever failed to top the poll in their home constituency the next time out.

Donnelly took a staggering 12,456 votes in first, with the Taoiseach well behind him on 8,478.

Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers looks to take the third seat. He’s on 6,892 votes ahead of the Greens’ Roderic O’Gorman on 4,901 and Ruth Coppinger on 4,353.

That all means former tánaiste Joan Burton looks set to lose her seat: she’s trailing with just 2,096 votes.

7. Clare and the RIC controversy

This is one of the big stories of this election, and a great example of the extent of that Sinn Féin surge.

Timmy Dooley of Fianna Fáil was the poll topper in the last election, winning over 10,000 votes and 17.92% share of the vote. In this election he’s a running mate in the form of Clare mayor Cathal Crowe – who first raised concerns with a State commemoration for the RIC, which quickly became a national issue.

Not only is Cathal Crowe to be elected, but he’s going to surpass Timmy Dooley. And not only that, but a Sinn Féin candidate who wasn’t mentioned as being in the running in Clare, even after the favourable results for Sinn Féin in the opinion polls, is going to come first overall.

Violet-Anne Wynne has topped the poll on the first count, winning 8,692 votes.