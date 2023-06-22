This month could be Ireland's hottest ever June, according to Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAVE announced that the average temperature for this month could make it the hottest June ever recorded in Ireland, as it launched a climate change awareness campaign yesterday.

The Show Your Stripes campaign, launched on the longest day of the year, aims to highlight the impact of climate change by showing the increasing temperatures the planet faces each year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock Weather bulletin yesterday, meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said:

“You can see the warming of the earth across every region, every country practically, and especially so in the last 20 years. Of course, 2022, the warmest ever year on record here in Ireland, also the 12th consecutive year warmer than average in a row.”

“And June 2023 is now shaping up to be the warmest ever on record here in Ireland.”

Met Éireann Met Éireann

Last Tuesday, 13 June, marked the hottest day recorded so early in the year since 1950, Met Éireann have said. A high of 28.8°C was recorded at a station in Oak Park, Co Carlow, compared to a temperature of 28.9°C recorded in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on 6 June 1850. The following day, a weather station in Dundalk recorded the highest June temperature recorded since 2018, reaching 29.9 degrees Celsius, the Argus reported.

Advertisement

Show Your Stripes Show Your Stripes

Today will be dry for most areas with a few isolated showers, mainly in northern parts of the country this evening, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be spells of sunshine as well, turning hazy later in the day with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees.

The warmest weather is expected to be in the midlands, with light southerly breezes.

Tonight is predicted to be mostly dry at first, although patchy outbreaks of rain may arrive to western areas early in the night and extend across the country by morning.

#UV levels will be generally high nationwide today, though falling to moderate under any cloudy skies 🌤️



More here 👇https://t.co/sbFTHg1P07https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/s4LrSp8OG4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2023

Overnight temperatures will stay warmer than in recent nights, only falling to around 15 or 16 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain throughout the day.

The day will be slightly humid with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees and light to moderate southerly breezes, Met Éireann have said.

Saturday is expected to be warm and cloudy, with top temperatures of 24 degrees predicted for the mid afternoon.