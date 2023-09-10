House fire in Co Cavan claims lives of woman (80s) and man (50s)

A WOMAN IN her eighties and a man in his fifties have died after a house fire in Co Cavan, which Gardaí were alerted to shortly before 2 am last night.

Fire services attended the scene at a residence in Ballyjamesduff and put out the blaze. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital.

A postmortem is due to take place, and the coroner has been notified.

The scene of the fire is being preserved for forensic examination.

A garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing.