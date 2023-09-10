Advertisement

Sunday 10 September 2023
# Breaking
House fire in Co Cavan claims lives of woman (80s) and man (50s)
Gardaí were alerted to the blaze shortly before 2 am.
45 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her eighties and a man in his fifties have died after a house fire in Co Cavan, which Gardaí were alerted to shortly before 2 am last night.

Fire services attended the scene at a residence in Ballyjamesduff and put out the blaze. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Their bodies were taken to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital. 

A postmortem is due to take place, and the coroner has been notified. 

The scene of the fire is being preserved for forensic examination. 

A garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
