Gardaí issue witness appeal after house fire in Drogheda

Gardaí attending the scene outside the house fire in Drogheda last night.

Gardaí attending the scene outside the house fire in Drogheda last night.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a house fire yesterday in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The occupants of the house in Laurence’s Park, Drogheda were a 30-year-old woman and her three young children.

They were removed from the house safely and assessed by ambulance members at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the suspected arson attack at approximately 9.40pm.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but considerable damage was caused to the property.

An investigation into the circumstances of the fire has commenced and the scene is being preserved for forensic examinations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.