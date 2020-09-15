This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí issue witness appeal after house fire in Drogheda

A woman (30) and her young children were safely removed from the house.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 10:07 AM
Gardaí attending the scene outside the house fire in Drogheda last night.
Image: Ciara Wilkinson
Image: Ciara Wilkinson

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a house fire yesterday in Drogheda, Co Louth. 

The occupants of the house in Laurence’s Park, Drogheda were a 30-year-old woman and her three young children.

They were removed from the house safely and assessed by ambulance members at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment. 

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the suspected arson attack at approximately 9.40pm. 

The fire was quickly brought under control, but considerable damage was caused to the property. 

An investigation into the circumstances of the fire has commenced and the scene is being preserved for forensic examinations. 

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. 
 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

