Man (50s) due in court in connection with fatal house fire on Howth Road in Dublin

A MAN IS due in court today following a fatal house fire on the Howth Road in Clontarf.
The man, who is aged in his 50s, has been charged following a garda investigation.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.
