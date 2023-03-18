Advertisement

Saturday 18 March 2023
# Courts
Man (50s) due in court in connection with fatal house fire on Howth Road in Dublin
The man has been charged following a garda investigation.
15 minutes ago

A MAN IS due in court today following a fatal house fire on the Howth Road in Clontarf.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, has been charged following a garda investigation.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

Emer Moreau
